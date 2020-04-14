BOZEMAN – A longtime Montana State University professor and soil scientist was recognized for his contributions to agriculture last month with a regional leadership award, selected from a group of nominees who spanned private and public industry across the region.
Rick Engel received the Great Plains Soil Fertility Conference Leadership Award last month at the conference’s biannual meeting in Denver.
Engel began his career with MSU in 1983 at the Southern Agricultural Research Center in Huntley before moving to the MSU campus as a professor of nutrient management in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences.
“I think his start at a research center is part of the reason he is so good at on-farm research and is dedicated to identifying projects that will benefit the farmer,” said Clain Jones, MSU Extension soil fertility specialist, who nominated Engel for the honor. “I frequently hear from producers how they have changed their management practices based on Rick’s research results.”
Much of Engel’s most important work, said Jones, has been to examine and revise long-standing theories in the field of soil fertility. He worked to identify the underlying cause of physiological leaf spot, a common affliction of cereal grains caused by chloride deficiency, and for the past five years has conducted extensive research on soil acidification and its impacts for farmers.
The leadership award recognizes contributions to the field of soil fertility and nutrient management in the Great Plains. Engel, an Ag investigator, has received more than $7 million worth of funded research and authored or co-authored more than 50 journal articles. He will retire this summer after 37 years, working with MSU, farmers and ranchers across the state and region.
Engel’s research focuses on maximizing efficiency in fertilizer use, minimizing losses to agricultural systems and dialing in ideal nutrient levels for cropping systems. After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine and master’s and doctorate from the University of Minnesota, he moved to Montana and has been here since.
Engel, who said he was surprised and honored by the award, credited his collaborators at MSU.
“Just getting to know people in the agricultural communities here has been special, having the opportunity to visit with farmers and learn about their systems, issues related to their fertilizer and nutrient management,” he said. “My colleagues, the faculty members I’ve worked with on collaborative projects as well as the student involvement, have all been highlights.”
Among his collaborators, the feeling is mutual.
“I would not be able to do my job nearly as well if it weren’t for the wealth of research results that Rick shares,” said Jones. “His graduate students have received numerous awards in part due to his mentoring. He is truly deserving of this.”