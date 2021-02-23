Anyone who’s been to Bozeman, Montana, a beautiful town in a beautiful state and just a stone’s throw from Yellowstone Park, would regret that the inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference has been moved from Bozeman to an online event.
But there is a silver lining.
The conference will offer leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. sharing the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.
That’s a lot to take in. And with the conference online, you don’t have to pick and choose which speakers, panels, exhibits, and sponsors to fit into the day. You don’t have to miss a thing.
The conference’s offerings will be recorded during the conference. And once you’ve registered, you’ll have exclusive access to it all for six months. It will all be right there on your phone or mobile device to watch whenever you want from the comfort of your home or your office -- or wherever you feel comfortable these days.
The conference content also will be available to registrants for three months on their home or office computers.
NCAT is sponsoring the conference in cooperation with USDA Rural Development, Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (WSARE), and Montana State University.
Details and Registration
The conference will be held online March 8 and 9.
Registration is now open. To register and for more information, go to https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/register/.
Organizations, agencies, and individuals who would like to become sponsors of the conference can find information at https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/sponsor-information-page/.
Exhibitor and vendor information can be found at https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/exhibitor-and-vendors/
The Soil Health Innovations Conference will feature renowned national experts, NCAT staff, and farmers and ranchers on these issues, among others:
The connections between soil health and human health
Soil-health management practices
The connection between soil health and water management
Building healthy soil on a large scale
Regenerative grazing
Biology-based soil testing
Corporate investment in soil health
New markets for soil carbon sequestration
Innovative public policies
More details are available at https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/ about speakers and other Soil Conference highlights.
For more information, you can contact Sandra Booth at sandrab@ncat.org or 406-494-4572.
Since 1976, the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) has been helping people build resilient communities through local and sustainable solutions that reduce poverty, strengthen self-reliance, and protect natural resources. More information about its programs and services is available at www.ncat.org or by calling 1-800-ASK-NCAT.