Simply put, they are a nuisance. Residents and business owners alike are voicing their frustration about the pigeon problem in Sidney.
No one can pinpoint exactly when the problem started, but walking up to the main door of the Richland County Courthouse at 300 12th Avenue Northwest, one can see the remnants left behind by pigeons, that only seem to multiply in their numbers.
Kirk Cumming, an appraiser with the Montana Department of Revenue based out of the Richland County Auditor’s Office, said that the birds are really an issue at the courthouse entrances.
“Usually during the summer there’s pigeons on the ledge over the door here and they make a mess at the entrance. As far as the other entrances, I don’t think it’s quite as bad, but the biggest problem is the front door," Cumming said.
Mike Hodge, Assistant Maintenance Supervisor for the county, said they have tried pretty much everything to get rid of the pigeons at the entrance of the courthouse. From stainless steel bird spikes positioned on the balcony rail to poison, Hodge said nothing has been very successful.
“It gets so bad in the summertime that we actually have to take a power washer and wash all the windows and all the buildings,” Hodge said.
Hodge explained that they perch on the balcony and their droppings fall from there onto the sidewalk and concrete below.
“It doesn’t seem to get any better, no matter what we do, it just doesn't work. I have heard that they may be afraid of eagles. They don’t make quite as much of a mess in the wintertime because of the snow, because we’re always sweeping the sidewalks," he continued.
Hodge suggested that the county might try putting up eagle statues or some type of eagle decoys as a last resort.
The pigeons have become so pervasive that some students at Sidney Middle School made a cut design eagle to try to deter the birds on the fence line.
Local business owner Dana Moos of Party Central, located at 105 East Main Street in Sidney said they are causing such a problem that she bought an air horn to try to scare them off.
“We’ve never had so many feathers, I’ve been here since 2006, I try so hard to keep everything neat and clean,” Moos said.
Moos believes the pigeons may have started showing up when a nearby former furniture store building was torn down and another building was being remodeled. The birds needed a new place to roost at that point, Moose said.
“So they came here and up on top, you can see them on the ledge up there, I’ve always kept this neat and clean [the roof and ledge], but all these droppings, we just cleaned it all up. It’s just so frustrating and you have to be careful when you clean the droppings up because of the ammonia,” Moos said.
Moos said she plans to address the Sidney City Council at an upcoming meeting about the worsening issues with the pigeons.
It is not a new problem around the state either, as the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has set up a website with numerous suggestions and things that have been attempted to encourage the birds to leave.
According to FWP, “pigeons are not a native wildlife species and are not protected in Montana. Pigeons may be taken at any time, and their nests and eggs destroyed."
They also state that the spread of pigeons has been most noticeable in urban areas, where they have become a nuisance.
Is there a catch-all solution to getting rid of the birds?
FWP states that the most cost-effective method to eliminate pigeons from roosting and nesting areas is to block their access with wood, metal, masonry, glass, or to screen them out with at least ¾″ mesh wire. Destruction of nests and eggs every two-weeks during the nesting season has also been effective in reducing pigeon numbers.
Several chemical repellents are available and can be easily applied to roosting areas. These are usually a tactile repellent or sticky substance that is spread on the roosting area, which has a tacky surface the birds don't like. These can be bought at garden supply or feed stores.
FWP also states that the birds are fairly easy to trap, especially on rooftops or ledges where they congregate. A number of funnel and bob-type traps are available. These traps can be purchased through hardware, garden supply or feed stores. These types of traps catch pigeons alive by having a door that lets the pigeons easily enter the trap but not exit. If the traps are kept baited, more and more pigeons will continue to enter the traps, so it is possible with these traps that someone could catch many birds at one time.
To learn more about living with pigeons and additional methods of control, visit www.fwp.mt.gov/conservation/living-with-wildlife/pigeons.