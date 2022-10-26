Pigeons on Party Central roof

Pigeons gathering on the roof of Party Central at 105 East Main Street in Sidney

 James Allen | Sidney Herald

Simply put, they are a nuisance. Residents and business owners alike are voicing their frustration about the pigeon problem in Sidney.

No one can pinpoint exactly when the problem started, but walking up to the main door of the Richland County Courthouse at 300 12th Avenue Northwest, one can see the remnants left behind by pigeons, that only seem to multiply in their numbers.



