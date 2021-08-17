I am constantly amazed by the advancements that continue to be made in the world of production agriculture. As the world population continues to grow ag producers are tasked with keeping up with that demand. New technologies, new production methods, new crops, and improvements to old crops are constantly being introduced that consistently push the limits of what was once considered standard practices.
One such innovation has been the practice of adding soybeans to existing crop rotations. Not too long ago the crop was written off as a crop that would only grow in areas with more water and a longer growing season. While scientists have not fixed the more water issue, they have developed hybrids that will produce a harvestable crop in Northern climates with shorter growing seasons.
A few of the irrigated producers in Richland County have already added soybeans to their rotations and some of the local elevators are starting to take in the crop. However, it is still new enough that there is not much known about production methods and strategies.
To help address this issue I applied for and received a grant from the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (WSARE) program. The purpose of the grant was to provide education to educators and producers alike regarding the latest agronomic practices for soybean production.
This workshop will take place here in Sidney on August 24-25. The two-day format will consist of a half day of in the classroom instruction followed by a half day in the field learning about pests of the crop. Funds from WSARE have allowed me to bring in experts from around the nation to discuss soybean agronomic practices and what has and has not worked in our climate.
Speakers for this workshop include Harold Watters from Ohio, Greg Endres from North Dakota, Oscar Perez-Hernandez, and Chet Hill. Dr. Hernandez is our new Extension Plant Pathologist in Bozeman and Chet Hill used to be a County Agent but now works in the ag industry in and around Richland County.
Harold Watters is a field specialist in agronomic systems for Ohio State University Extension and will give participants a feel for the latest acceptable agronomic practices associated with growing soybeans. Greg Endres is an agronomist at the Carrington Research Extension Center for North Dakota State University and he will add to Harold’s discussion but give a more local take on specific agronomic practices for growing soybeans in our shorter season climate.
As I mentioned above Oscar Perez-Hernandez is our new plant pathologist in Bozeman and he brings an extensive background in soybean diseases and management from his previous experience in the Midwest. Dr. Perez-Hernandez will discuss the more common soybean diseases and what to watch for when growing the crop. Chet Hill will round out the first day of programming with a discussion about how adding soybeans to a rotation can increase a producer’s arsenal when it comes to weed control.
All of the previously mentioned speakers and topics will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the Extension Office Meeting Room from noon until 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, local producer David Reidle has been gracious enough to open his operation up to the group. From 8 a.m.-noon we will learn more about his operation, what changes he had to make to add soybeans to his existing rotation, and do some in-field scouting of soybean pests.
This workshop is free and open to anyone. To register just give me a call at the office at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.