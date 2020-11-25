A Sidney, Montana rancher has been chosen to serve as president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association for 2021.
Jim Steinbeisser will be taking over the reins of the advocacy group from former president Fred Wacker of Miles City.
Steinbeisser’s election to the position was announced at the close of the Montana Stockgrowers annual Convention and Trade Show, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event had around 200 participants for keynote addresses, a virtual trade show, policy development, and the annual election of the 2021 Board of Directors.
Steinbeisser promised the he and the organization would be busy right away, gearing up for the upcoming legislative session.
He thanked members for their dedication and passion and encouraged them to be vocal about their needs as MSGA is getting ready to advocate for stock growers across the state.
“We need you,” he said. “Not just one of us has the answers, but us together, we can solve a lot of problems. I encourage you to stay engaged with us and let us know your feelings.”
Wacker, meanwhile, told attendees it has been an honor to serve MSGA, which is now 136 years old.
“I thank you for allowing me to have the opportunity to be your president for the last two years and to represent the greatest livestock organization in the whole world and especially in the state of Montana,” he said.
Other members elected to the MSGA Board of Directors included John Grande as First Vice President, Lesley Robinson as Second Vice President, Dusty Hahn as South Central District representative, Lon Reukauf as Northeastern District representative, and Bob Sitz as Western District representative.
The virtual conference also included a variety of topics and keynote addresses, as well as a number of policy discussions.
Attendees were able to bring policies forward and vote on resolutions by video chatting and sending messages in MSGA’s virtual event platform. In one session, MSGA members posted a lively debate — one that racked up 534 comments as they discussed and voted on policy.
The purpose of the MSGA annual Convention and Trade Show is to provide education, information, fellowship and an opportunity for the beef industry and MSGA members to set the polices that will guide the future of cattle ranching in Montana.