Among projects seeking capital during Montana’s 2021 legislative session is a new facility for the Montana State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, a project that Montana Stockgrowers Association President Jim Steinbeisser says is vital to the future of agriculture in Richland County and across the state.
The lab is key agriculture infrastructure, turning around 88,000 brucellosis tests in 2019, Steinbeisser said, along with many other tests pertaining to livestock health. The lab located in Bozeman and also tests both wild and domestic animals for rabies and, in partnership with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, has taken on testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer.
One of the key aspects of having a state lab, Steinbeisser said, is rapid turnaround of results, which is crucial to early detection and control of disease.
“If we were ever to get foot in mouth disease in Montana, that is so highly contagious, it would just be devastating,” he told the Sidney Herald. “The speed that we can get results back is crucial. That could cost many thousands of dollars just in a half day, so it is just incredible what would happen if we didn’t have timely information back.”
While the lab’s testing is state-of-the-art, its facility is not so much any longer. Inspectors have already flagged multiple problems with the building and said that if nothing is done, they will have to shut it down.
A cost-benefit analysis, meanwhile, has determined it would be better to simply build a new facility rather than try to renovate and improve the old one.
The Board of Livestock has already worked with architects to design such a building and get blueprints completed. They have saved around $7 million toward a new facility, which is estimated to cost $26 million. They also have partnered up with the Department of Agriculture to build what would be an inclusive, multi-department lab.
Steinbeisser said most producers in the state recognize the need for the new facility and support the proposal, which calls for the state to pick up one-half of the cost of the new facility.
“If we don’t get the funding now, we run the risk of losing this incredible resource, the jobs it provides, and the quick response we need to fight disease, if needed,” Board of Livestock Vice Chair Wendy Palmer said. “If we lose the lab, our producers, veterinarians, and FWP would have to stand the expense of sending specimens out of state for testing.”
Not only is out-of-state testing more expensive, Steinbeisser said, but the turnaround time, and the data that can be gained from it, is much less useful.
“You don’t get any real feel for trends of diseases because you have no records on file,” Steinbeisser said. “And people will send to various states, too, it won’t just go to one state. So you will have a harder time understanding if there are any issues developing.”
The lag time involved in out-of-state tests could prove costly. It means control measures would also lag, which slows commerce and potentially gives diseases more time to spread out of control.
Steinbeisser said he believes the fact that $7 million in producer fees have already been saved toward the facility will help the project’s chances.
“That shows industry support, and the legislature will, I think, recognize that,” he said. “We have been working the halls, and I was there last week and testified in front of the Joint House and Senate about the importance of this bill.”