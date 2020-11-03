Changes are being considered for the USDA’s Risk Management Agency changes to Pasture, Rangeland, Forage (PRF) Rainfall Index Crop Insurance Program.
USDA is accepting comments on the matter now through Dec. 21. The comments will be reviewed to determine what recommendations should be implemented for the 2022 crop year.
RMA contracted for an independent evaluation of the PRF program to determine its effectiveness as a risk management tool for livestock producers.
Among the recommendations:
• Adjust the County Base Value (CBV) productivity range;
• Better targeting for indemnities;
• Focus PRF on viable forage production areas;
• Focus coverage on risk-reducing intervals;
• Take an alternative approach to reducing frequent shallow losses; and
• Modify the CBV.
The complete details of the plan are online at https://bit.ly/2JoHAJB for public review. Comments may be submitted via email to rma.kcviri@usda.gov or by mail to Director, Product Administration and Standards Division, Risk Management Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 419205, Kansas City, MO 64133-6205.
“We want to be sure we get enough feedback from producers and other stakeholders on these proposed improvements, so we’re extending the comment deadline,” said RMA Administrator Martin Barbre. “These comments will help us fine tune the PRF program to ensure its integrity and protect producers and help them manage their risk.”