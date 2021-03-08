1Kochia — A summer annual, covered with hairs, which keep herbicides from penetrating leaves. Despite being a summer annual, it is among the first plants to emerge in spring.
2 Red Root pigweed — Another summer annual with long, narrow, linear cotyledons. True leaves are alternate. Many of the pigweeds have a little notch in the tip of their leaves. One distinguishing feature of red root pigweed from other pigweeds is hairy stems.
3Dandelion — This is a perennial that can emerge any time of year. It’s easily confused with prickly lettuce, perennial sowthistle, and narrowleaf hawksbeard, which all look similar and have a milky sap in them. One distinguishing characteristic is that on dandelion leaves their notches tend to point back toward the center of the plant.
4Russian thistle — A summer annual whose first leaves are so long and narrow they tend to resemble extra long pine needles more so than leaves.
5Flix Weed — A winter annual, emerging in the fall as a rosette, flat to the ground. The next spring, it will bolt, sending up a stem with leaves attached to it. The greenish white or greyish leaves are very finely divided and resemble a fern.
6Narrowleaf hawksbeard — Primarily considered a winter annual, but it can emerge in the spring as well. The cotyledons resemble dandelion, but are a little more ovate-shaped. The teeth on its leaves, however, will tend to go straight out the bigger it gets, rather than pointing back to the center of the plant. It also tends to have a much larger rosette than dandelion.
7 Perennial sow thistle — oval to round cotyledons. The very first true leaf that comes out, meanwhile, will be shaped kind of like a ping pong paddle. The leaf margin has little crystals that you can easily rub off onto your fingers. That is a unique, distinguishing feature for this plant. The plant also has what look like very sharp spines, but they’re actually soft, unlike Canada thistle.
8 Common Mallow — A winter annual that can also act as a biennial, with heart or kidney-shaped cotyledons, one of which will usually be slightly larger. The first true leaf, meanwhile, is a distinctive fan shape.
9 Hairy nightshade — A common annual weed in areas where sugarbeets and potatoes are grown. It’s an annual with two ovate-shaped cotyledons that have pointed tips. True leaves, meanwwhile, tend to have wavy margins. The leaves are alternate and are covered with hairs, hence its name.
10 Prickly lettuce — Winter annual with oval to round cotyledons with hairs, which can generally only be seen with a magnifying glass. True leaves are notched with prickles, and on the underside midvein there are short, red spines.