Although we have had some relief here and there the county, overall, is still in a pretty bad drought situation. As such, many farmers and ranchers are now trying to determine whether they should let their annual grain crop mature and harvest it for grain, or cut it while it is still green and harvest it for forage. If I had a crystal ball I would give advice on which option is best but unfortunately I don’t. While there is still some time for a good rain to assist in grain fill, time is running short and the long term forecast is not looking terrific.
If the decision is made to go ahead and cut the crop to be baled for forage, make sure that you have that forage tested for nitrates. While nitrates are essential for plant growth and development, too much of them can cause some serious problems for livestock. Without going into too much detail, plants take nitrogen out of the soil in the form of nitrates and then convert that to nitrite, which is then converted to ammonia, and finally to amino acids which is what the plant uses as protein for growth and
development. The problem that people run into where nitrates are concerned is when a forage crop is harvested with nitrate levels that are too high, thus causing nitrate toxicity.
Nitrate toxicity is usually a problem when a forage crop has been exposed to some kind of a stress situation (i.e. drought). Other examples would be when a crop is harvested right after a good rain that has just ended a drought, or just after a frost has occurred. Generally speaking, nitrate levels are higher in immature plants and levels drop as the plant matures. Sometimes, however, a person cannot point to one single reason why there was an increase in the nitrate levels, it just simply happens from time to time.
So what is a producer to do? The first step if you suspect that maybe there may be a problem in your forages is to bring a representative sample into our office. We have the capability to perform a quick and easy nitrate test that will give an indication as to whether or not there are nitrates present in the sample. Our test involves applying sulfuric acid to the sample and through a chemical reaction with the nitrates in the sample, it turns blue. As it was so eloquently described to me, “it is kind of like a
pregnancy test, if it turns blue you have nitrates, if not, then you are o.k.”
From there, we now have the ability to perform another test that entails drying the forage down, grinding it up, and mixing it in a solution with water. If nitrates are present they will be absorbed out of the ground up sample and mixed in the water solution. A test strip is the dipped into the water and the strip will give a clearer indication as to the amount of nitrate present. One thing that I cannot stress enough is that the test is only as good or as representative as the sample. The better the sample, the better the results more accurately represent what is happening in the field.
There is not enough space to completely tell how the nitrates react in an animal’s body but to sum it up, they basically cause reactions in the blood and prohibit the blood to carry sufficient oxygen which then can cause suffocation.
To find out more about nitrate toxicity, how an animal’s body reacts to it, or the test we can provide, give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.