Tester reaches across the ale to brew a Montana victory

Senator Jon Tester, along with his bipartisan buddy Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), swept both awards in last night’s Fifth Annual Brew Across America Congressional Brewing Competition sponsored by Anheuser-Busch. Their beer—the “Seventeen Finger Select”—was brewed with barley the Senator and his wife, Sharla, grew on their own farm near Big Sandy, Montana.

 Provided

“Montanans know good beer, so while I’m not all that surprised, I’m very proud that Senator Rounds’ and my beer took home the gold,” said Tester. “I’ve always said that family farm agriculture is fundamental to preserving our democracy, and there’s no better toast to that than bringing folks together over a bipartisan beer brewed with barley Sharla and I grew on our own family farm in Big Sandy.”



