Whenever you plant a seed, it’s an act of faith and hope.
That was no different this year for Rocky Lee Norby, who planted what would turn out to be his last sugarbeet crop this year. A tragic train accident claimed the longtime farmer's life in May.
All of Norby’s crops were in the ground by the time of the accident, and growing well. There were beets of course. Lots and lots of those. And there were some peas, as well as some oats, for hay.
But there was one other seed Norby had never realized he planted at all. One other seed that his family would watch grow alongside what turned out to be his family’s last harvest together.
That particular seed was not planted in just in one year.
It was planted year after year, decade upon decade, in the fertile ground of a loving community. A community where Norby worked not only as a farmer, but as a leader, helping to coach young men and women in sports. Serving on the sugarbeet board and working with his fellow growers to keep the factory here. And doing so many of the other things that so many other people will continue to remember him fondly for in the years to come.
“Most people knew my dad,” his daughter Missy Norby Sanders said. “I have a picture we got from my dad’s mother of our family growing sugar beets in the 20s. This has been going on for a very, very long time.”
The family farm will continue to go and grow, Sanders added, though it will be under the stewardship of Matt Stedman after this year.
“(He) stepped in as Rocky’s adopted son," she said. "We call him our little brother. He was able to get the harvest done for us this year.”
With so many beets and crops on the Norby farm, harvest takes place over multiple days each year, Stedman said. But all of those days were smooth sailing as far as the weather this year.
Stedman joked on more than one occasion that Norby must have won a card game in Heaven for there to be so much favorable harvesting weather.
The yields were also good, along with the sugars. It was a year that Stedman believes would have made Norby smile.
Stedman, who is 31, was a lad of 8 when he spent the first summer on Stedman's farm. He spent all the summers since then with Norby.
The harvest this time was bittersweet, but also inspiring, Stedman said. It showed the kind of place the region has grown into. And it shows what a man can expect from a lifetime of sowing seeds in the ground and in the community.
“The accident where it happened was between Culbertson and Bainville,” Stedman said. “It’s been amazing to see how strong the communities come together around here. It’s just this big giant family between most of us and when something like this happens, they all come together as a whole. It is pretty amazing to me. It’s pretty awesome, and it’s so heartwarming.”
Part of this overall coming together of friends, family, and neighbors included a little something special from Niehenke Welding. The business has done work for Norby for decades. They came mid-harvest to weld a John Deere green box with the initial "R" onto the beet digger that was being operated by Rocky’s son.
The box contained Rocky Norby’s ashes, and was a way for the family to feel that he was there with them in spirit as they finished his last harvest for him.
Sanders, meanwhile, ran one of the beet carts that day, transporting small loads of harvested beets to the larger trucks waiting nearby.
“It was bittersweet. It was good to get my dad’s crops out of the ground," she said. "But it was very hard to know those were the last crops of his.”
Sanders said her father was literally the rock of the family, and that he will be forever missed.
“In my world, he was No. 1,” she said. “He was just an amazing guy. He never missed a sporting event for his grandkids ever. He went to every event.”
Jeremy Norby, meanwhile, remembered how much love his father showed, and how hard his father worked.
“He really put his heart and soul into his business and into farming, and he loved every minute of it,” he said. “He was very fortunate to live a life he loved and work in a business and industry he is passionate about, and that is what made it so fun to be part of it with him.”
Every year has been a different adventure, and the years are now full of priceless memories.
“I'm just really lucky for my father to be the man he was,” Jeremy Norby said. “He set a great example for us, and set us up for a great life and we sure miss him.”