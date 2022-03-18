The National Park Service (NPS) is proposing to develop a new livestock management plan (LMP) for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, to guide future management of horse and cattle herds at the park. The LMP is expected to determine appropriate management tools and protocols for managing the horse and longhorn cattle herds based on updated scientific information, methods, and best management practices regarding herd health, animal well-being, and population management goals. A 30-day review and comment period on the preliminary concepts for this proposed project begins March 16, 2022.
During the review period, the NPS is seeking substantive public input including issues or impacts the NPS may have failed to consider and additional factual information. All comments will be considered in the development of this plan. The information obtained during this public comment period will be used to refine the concepts and alternatives, identify issues, and ensure that we have the information needed to draft a plan.
Additional opportunities for public comment will be available during this planning process. Once we have refined the proposed action and affected resources for analysis with public input, we will begin the second phase of planning. We will initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and prepare an appropriate NEPA document. Public participation is an important element of the planning process and we welcome your ideas, concerns, issues, suggestions, and potential topics for consideration as we refine the concepts. Please share your comments no later than Friday, April 15, 2022, online through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LMP.
For more information and the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification on this process, the park is also hosting a virtual public meeting at 6-7:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, March 30. Those wishing to join should navigate to this link https://tinyurl.com/5n92xk8c and register. If you have a question you would like to have answered during the virtual public meeting, please submit your question when registering. If you do not see a confirmation email in your inbox after registering, please check your spam /junk folder as sometimes your security measures may direct the confirmation email to that folder.”
The public comment period will begin Wednesday, March 16 and conclude Friday, April 15, 2022.
Comments can be provided online (preferred method) at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LMP or by mail at:
Superintendent
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
PO Box 7
Medora, ND 58645
Before individuals include their address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in their comment, they should be aware that their entire comment, including their personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Individuals may request that the NPS withhold their name and/or address from public disclosure. If individuals wish to do this, they must state this prominently at the beginning of their comment and make such a request by checking the box "keep my contact information private." on the website. The NPS will honor such requests to the extent allowable by law, but individuals should be aware that NPS may still be required to disclose personal identifying information.