Although I have not necessarily seen it first hand, the rain that we received a couple of weeks ago may have allowed some of our forages to break dormancy and resume growth. Many grasses and forbes have an innate ability to “shut down” when the water shuts off as a defense mechanism to allow the plant to not waste energy and resources trying to grow when there is no water available for growth.
When the water does come, though, the plant is able to “re-start” itself.
One plant that has this ability is alfalfa. And, like I said above, I have not witnessed first-hand any dryland alfalfa plants that have broke dormancy (because yes the rain was nice but it still is way short of normal). It is a possibility though which in turn leads a producer to wonder if another cutting of the crop could be harvested this year. To cut it or not to cut it is a really difficult question. On one hand hay supplies are in very short supply this year, on the other hand, cutting now will probably have adverse effects on the overall health and life of the alfalfa stand.
Typically speaking, droughty alfalfa will still hold the quality factors and feed value that is generally associated with the forage crop. The issue that must be weighed is whether there is enough leaf material left after cutting (or for some stands even before cutting) for the plant to continue to produce food for itself through the process of photosynthesis.
In a “normal” year, I always get the question about when the proper time is to make the last cutting of alfalfa. My response is always the same. If you can tell me when we are going to get our first freeze then I can give you a pretty good estimate. The same answer can be given for harvesting drought stressed alfalfa. There needs to be enough re-growth for the plant to be able to store some energy in the root system so that it can use it when it needs to resume growth next Spring. According to a fact sheet that I
found from New Mexico State, if cutting is done, at least 6 to 8 inches of top growth should be left.
Stands should also be harvested at 10 percent bloom to help plants recover from the stress of continued drought and cutting.
I realize that all of this is probably a moot point for many of our dryland producers. Some who were fortunate to get one cutting probably don’t even have the 6 to 8 inches of re-growth necessary to cut or the plants never broke dormancy at all. But I also realize that we are in dire need of hay supplies and if there is anything green and growing this makes the decision tougher.
Hopefully this helps determine future steps. As always, should you have questions, you are welcome to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.