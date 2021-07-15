A couple of weeks ago I made mention of the Swank Farm Tour and the EARC Field Day. In case you missed it, the Swank Tour is Monday, July 19 and the Field Day is the following day Tuesday, July 20. In my previous article I gave little detail about either event so I thought I would expand some on each of them.
The Swank Farm Tour is in it’s 40th year this year. Thanks to the generosity of the Swank family, the Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC) is able to continue to conduct research outside of the research facility. The Swank Tour (located at 5106 Road 2041 North of Poplar) will provide attendees an opportunity to view the variety test plots, hear from wheat, durum, and pulse breeders, and learn about contolling Fusarium Head Blight and managing herbicide resistance. The tour will begin at 5:00 and will be followed by a steak supper. There are 2 credits available for private and commercial pesticide applicators licensed in Montana.
The following morning the EARC will host their annual field day focusing on research they are conducting with irrigated crops and cropping systems. The EARC field day will kick off with a welcome at 8:30 and participants will then board wagons to view all that the EARC has to offer. There is not enough space to include all of the stops that will be made and topics that will be covered. Some highlights of the tour include talks from MSU’s wheat and barley breeders; research being conducted to increase pea protein and yield, variety trials and managing herbicide resistant weeds in sugarbeets, general small grain weed, insect and disease management, and that is just the start.
As I mentioned above the EARC tour will start at 8:30 and will go through the noon hour with lunch provided. As 2021 is the year that EARC gets to host the annual summer meeting for all of the other research centers across the State, the staff at the EARC decided to bring back an old tradition. The Sidney Chamber of Commerce’s agricultural committee will once again be cooking steaks pitchfork fondue style. As with the Swank Tour, this field day will also be good for 2 private and commercial pesticide applicator credits for those who hold such licenses.
As I will be at both of these events I hope to see you there. Should you have any questions or need directions, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu. And remember, if you have a Montana private pesticide applicators license you will need to accrue 6 credits to re-certify your license at the beginning of 2022. By attending these events you will receive 4 of those credits.