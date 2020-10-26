1. Oilseed Advisory Committee to meet
The Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, October 28th beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Please contact Dani Jones to receive information to join the meeting at (406) 444-2402 or danielle.jones@mt.gov.
2. Crop school cancelled
Montana State University’s annual Crop and Pest Management School will not be offered in 2021 due to the pandemic, but pesticide applicators can attend other pest management events for pesticide license credits.
To search for other online pesticide education credit opportunities for private and commercial applicators across the state, visit the Montana Department of Agriculture at mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/MeetingSearch.aspx and the MSU Extension Pesticide Education Program at pesticides.montana.edu/events/index.html.
3. Montana hemp update
Montana won’t be implementing its USDA-approved Hemp Plan beginning Nov. 1 after all, due to the recent pilot program extension by Congress. Montana will be continuing to operate under its 2014 pilot until Sept. 2021, or until the Congressional extension ends.
The complete plan is online at https://bit.ly/3ktdClm. More information about Montana hemp is online at https://agr.mt.gov/Industrial-Hemp.