A couple of weeks ago I hosted the Pest Management Tour in Sidney where specialists from Bozeman came and presented a variety of topics in an effort to not only educate producers on current agricultural practices but to also help private pesticide applicators get their much needed credits. I know that I have harped on this subject a lot lately but I cannot stress the importance of getting the credits necessary to be able to renew your private applicator’s license.
To some it will be a surprise but others already know that I will be leaving Extension very soon. I am optimistically thinking that this position would be filled fairly soon but that may not be the case. So I thought that I would take this opportunity to answer some questions that may be forthcoming in regards to your license and the renewal process.
If you have the six credits that are required to renew your license, you will be getting a renewal letter from the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) at some point before the end of the year. You will be required to return this letter and a payment of $50 to renew your license. All of the instructions for doing so will be included in your letter and you must send it back to MDA.
If you do not have the required six credits you will not be getting a renewal letter and at the end of the year your license will expire. There are options that you have for obtaining a new license but the easiest route to go is to make sure that you have the 6 credits needed. If you are not sure whether or not you have the required credits, go to https://tinyurl.com/32faa2cu. From there you can type in your name and a screen will pop up and you can click on your information and it will tell you how many credits you have and/or need.
Please remember that we are all human and even sometimes computers make errors. If you think there is a discrepancy between what the website says you have for credits and what you actually have, don’t wait to call. I have kept every sign in sheet for every program that has been offered in Richland County for the past five years. If you feel that you were missed and did not get credit for a program that you attended it is possible to go back through them and check. But this takes time and will be left up to someone else to do. So don’t wait until the end of December to try and find out if there is a discrepancy.
The sign in sheet that is kept here at the office can be cross referenced with what the MDA has for their records so mistakes can be corrected. Keep in mind, however that whatever is on the sign in sheet is all that we have to go off of.
I am sure that there will be programs in the area for “last ditch” efforts to get the credits needed to re-certify. There is also always the option of attending webinars and/or online trainings to obtain the required credits. All of this can also be found at https://tinyurl.com/32faa2cu.
I know that the middle of October is not the most ideal time to try and get producers to a meeting but it was when our specialists could make it. So, I implore you, if you need credits to be able to renew your license, do not wait until the end of the year.
As always, should you need help finding information about your license do not hesitate to give us a call here at the office at 433-1206. I traditionally would say to send an email but after next week that email will no longer be in service.