Timely maintenance can prevent round baler fires

An infrared thermometer can alert farmers of dangerous temperature spikes at the bearings.

 NDSU photo

Even though most of North Dakota has received adequate rainfall this summer, reports of round baler fires are occurring.

“It seems odd to think about the risk of baler fires right now, as the grass is still green in many areas where hay is still being harvested,” says Tom Clays, North Dakota Forest Service director. “However, the amount of ‘fuel’ or biomass that is out there this year in the ditches, meadows and Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) areas is substantial. There’s enough ‘fuel’ out there that can easily catch fire with just one spark or overheated part and quickly become out of control.”



