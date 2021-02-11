Whether herbicide-resistant or just aggressive spreaders, weeds are a constant plague in both crops and pastures, which is why management options are a key research subject for university and federal scientists. For Dr. Brian Jenks, a weed scientist with North Dakota State University’s North Central Research Extension Center in Minot, weeds have been at the heart of his research program for more than two decades.
That research and its application to local farms and ranches is featured in the fourth webinar of the 2021 MonDak Ag Research Summit Series – entitled 2021 weed control update in the MonDak – to be held at 10 a.m. MT, 11 a.m. CT. Thursday, Feb. 25.
As the keynote speaker for the Feb. 25th webinar, Dr. Jenks will share his take on difficult to control weeds such as kochia, horseweed, and narrowleaf hawksbeard, as well as added information on weed resistance to commonly used herbicides; methods for making spring burndowns more effective, and new herbicides coming available.
Dr. Jenks’ holds a Ph.D. in Weed Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and conducts applied weed control research in most crops grown in western ND.
Following Dr. Jenks are three shorter presentations by USDA and MSU weed researchers in Sidney and Huntley, MT addressing weed issues found in rangeland, sugarbeet and aquatic systems:
Purging Spurge: where are flea beetles most effective? - Dr. Natalie West, Research Ecologist; Pest Management Unit; USDA Agricultural Research Service; Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory – Sidney, MT
Management of herbicide resistant weeds in sugarbeet systems - Dr. Lovreet Shergill, Weed Scientist; MSU Southern Agricultural Research Center – Huntley, MT
Aquatic invasive weeds in Montana and North Dakota - Dr. John Gaskin, Research Leader and Research Biologist; Pest Management Unit; USDA Agricultural Research Service; Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory – Sidney, MT
The webinar concludes at 11:30 a.m. MST / 12:30 p.m. CST and is eligible for 1 pesticide recertification credit for Montana participants attending the live webinar. Sorry, viewing the subsequent recordings – to be made available online – does not qualify for points.
All interested persons are invited to participate and anyone can join the day of the event by using the following (Zoom program) link: https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. No registration is needed to participate.
The MonDak Ag Research Summit is coordinated by MSU’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center; USDA ARS’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab, both in Sidney, and NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center in Williston. Normally a one-day, in-person event, this year’s MonDak Ag Research Summit was moved online due to Covid-19.
Remaining webinar dates and keynote presentations in the 2021 webinar series include the following:
March 11: Seasonal Outlooks and Potential Climate Change Impacts for Eastern MT and Western ND - Patrick Gilchrist, Warning Coordination Meteorologist/Service Coordination Hydrologist, NOAA, National Weather Service Station – Glasgow, MT
March 25: Topic: marketing; Title: pending; Keynote - Dr. Vincent Smith, Professor, Initiative for Regulation and Applied Economic Analysis, Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics, Montana State University – Bozeman;
Note, all webinars run from 10 am – 11:30 am MST / 11 am – 12:30 pm CST and include opportunities to ask questions of the speakers during the live sessions.
For questions or more information on this series, contact Beth Redlin at 406-433-9427; beth.redlin@usda.gov, or Violeta Hobbs at 701-774-4315; Violeta.hobbs@ndsu.edu or visit our website at www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/agsummit.