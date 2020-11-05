A measure that authorizes the Kinsey and the Sidney irrigation districts to continue using power from the Pick-Sloan power group has been signed into law by President Donald Trump, a signature that will help save the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers on about 12,000 acres in the two districts.
A couple of years ago the Bureau of Reclamation had decided not to renew the contracts for the two irrigation districts, saying that they did not qualify since they are not owned by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The two districts had both been authorized to use Pick-Sloan power going back eight decades, however, as part of the Pick-sloan Missouri Basin Program set up in 1944. Farmers lands were being flooded by the creation of various dams in the region, and, because of that, were to be given high priority for Pick-Sloan power.
Jack Connor, a spokesman for the Bureau of Reclamation, told the Sidney and Williston Herald at the time that it would take an act of Congress for the two districts to continue receiving Pick-Sloan power.
About 5,000 of the affected acres lie in Richland County and are part of the Sidney irrigation district, according to Richland County Commissioner Duane Mitchell, who highlighted the importance of the recently signed measure on Monday, Nov. 2, between commission meetings.
“There’s about 125 families affected by this whole thing,” Mitchell told the Sidney Herald. “If you lose half of them because they cannot make it, where will they go?”
While the number of acres might seem small, their impact to the tax base is much greater than one might think, Mitchell added.
Irrigated land is worth about $350 to $400, for the purposes of tax valuations, while dryland, which is what those acres would become without irrigation, are only worth about $39.
Raymond Bell, who is president of the Sidney Irrigation District, credited Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Governor-elect and U.S. House Representative Greg Gianforte for shepherding the matter through the legislature, and getting the districts the act of Congress that they needed.
“I greatly appreciate the help that we got from them,” Bell said. “They were outstanding. We give them all the credit for moving the bill through Congress and getting it done. They did it. They knew the system and worked very, very well with us.”
Daines said the fields in question produce hay, corn, potatoes, soybeans, peas, and about 4,800 acres of sugar beets for Sidney Sugars. The Kinsey operation, meanwhile, also helps to feed more than 20,000 cattle each year.
“This bill protects Montana ag jobs and ensures Montana irrigators in Sidney and Kinsey can sleep soundly at night knowing they won’t be faced with unreasonable price increases this December and in the future,” Daines said. “Thank you to Congressman Gianforte for working with me to get this done, and to President Trump for signing our bill into law.”
Gianforte, meanwhile, pointed out agriculture is still Montana’s No. 1 industry.
I appreciate President Trump signing into law our bipartisan bill to support farmers and ranchers. Our new law ensures more than 130 family farms in Eastern Montana have access to reliable irrigation," he said. "I’ll continue working hard to protect Montana farmers and ranchers."