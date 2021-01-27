I realize that a majority of my articles lately have been announcing upcoming webinars and like it or not (and you can place me firmly in the “or not” category) I am afraid that many of my future articles will look very similar. So today will be no different but to try and be positive at least with these meetings taking place via webinar you don’t have to worry about going out in the cold or getting dressed if you don’t want to.
Some of these webinars I have mentioned before, but some of them are new. And before I list the one’s that are upcoming I want you to know that I am always willing to help you connect to any or all of them. If you would like to view one of the webinars but don’t have either the technical know how, desire, or capabilities please reach out to me. The good thing about many of these webinars is that they do offer pesticide points for private applicators. As I’ve stated numerous times all private pesticide applicator license holders will need to accrue the required amount of credits to renew their license by December 31 of this year. So please do not let your fear or disdain for webinars get in the way of learning something and/or getting the credits necessary to renew your license.
With that out of the way, here are some upcoming webinars.
The MonDak Ag Summit still has a couple of sessions coming up. The sessions on Februay 9, and February 25 will be good for one point towards your private pesticide applicators license. The sessions on March 11 and March 25 do not but are still very educations. For a complete schedule and to register, visit www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/agsummit
There is a new “Weedy Wednesday Webinar Series” that our MSU range weed specialist Jane Mangold is hosting. This will be a series of 7 webinars starting February 3. For a complete list of these webinars go to https://bit.ly/39pjrNu
The Williston Wheat Show and MonDak Pulse Day will be held February 10 and 11 in Williston at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
There are no pesticide credits available for the Williston Wheat Show but it will be very informative and participants have the option to attend in person or virtually. For a complete agenda and to register go to https://bit.ly/3pnT801
The MonDak Pulse Day has been approved for 3 credits for Montana private pesticide applicator license holders. Just as with the wheat show, pulse day will be offered for attendees to attend in person or virtually. For more information and to sign up for Pulse Day, visit shorturl.at/biBM9
I know that I wrote it above but I just want to state it again. If you need help finding, logging on to, or watching any of these webinars or the many others that are available, please let me know. I am happy to visit via phone, email, or in person if you need help navigating this new way of conducting meetings. If worst comes to worst we can always set up a computer for you to watch specific webinars here at the Extension Office.
Please give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu if you need assistance.