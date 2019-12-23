United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1, 2019 was 77.3 million head. This was up 3% from Dec. 1, 2018, but down slightly from Sept. 1, 2019. Breeding inventory, at 6.46 million head, was up 2% from last year, and up slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 70.9 million head, was up 3% from last year, but down slightly from last quarter.
The September-November 2019 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was up 2% from 2018. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.17 million head, down 1% from 2018. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 11.09 for the September-November period, compared to 10.76 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.13 million sows farrow during the December 2019-February 2020 quarter, up 1% from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and up 5% from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for March-May 2020, at 3.15 million sows, are up slightly from the same period one year earlier, and up 3% from the same period two years earlier. The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48% of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.
All inventory and pig crop estimates for March 2018 through September 2019 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. The revision made to the September 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.1%.
The net revision made to the June 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.3%. A net revision of 0.8% was made to the March-May 2019 pig crop. The net revision to the March 2019 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.5 % and 0.5 to the December 2018-February 2019 pig crop. The net revision to the December 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.7% and 1.5% to the
September-November 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the September 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.2% and 0.4% to the June-August 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the June 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.7% and 1.8% to the March-May 2018 pig crop. The net revision to the March 2018 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.2% and 2.6% to the December 2017- February 2018 pig crop.
For a full copy of the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For Montana-specific questions please contact Eric Sommer 1-800-835-2612.
Montana
Montana inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1, 2019 was 210,000 head, up 9% from last year. Breeding inventory, at 37,000 head, was up 4,000 head from last year. Market hog inventory, at 173,000 head, was up 9% from last year.
The December 2018-November 2019 annual pig crop, at 699,000 head, was up 20% from the previous year. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 64,000 head, up 11,000 head from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.92 for the December 2018-November 2019 period, compared with 10.96 the previous year.