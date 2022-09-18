Montana Wheat vertical (copy)

Warhorse has been ranked the top winter wheat variety in Montana, based on producer reports for the 2022 Wheat and Barley Variety Survey. Warhorse accounted for 28.1 percent of the 2.05 million acres of winter wheat planted in Montana for 2022.

Vida was the top spring wheat variety with 21.8 percent of the 2.75 million acres planted in Montana, while Alzada was the top durum wheat variety with 20.4 percent of 790,000 acres planted in Montana.



