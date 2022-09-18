Warhorse has been ranked the top winter wheat variety in Montana, based on producer reports for the 2022 Wheat and Barley Variety Survey. Warhorse accounted for 28.1 percent of the 2.05 million acres of winter wheat planted in Montana for 2022.
Vida was the top spring wheat variety with 21.8 percent of the 2.75 million acres planted in Montana, while Alzada was the top durum wheat variety with 20.4 percent of 790,000 acres planted in Montana.
Warhorse is a solid-stemmed hard red winter heat, released in 2013 by Montana agricultural Experiment Station. Its yield is similar to Judee, while test weight and protein are above average.The grain offers acceptable mill and baking qualities, and is resistant to both stem and stripe rust as well.
Vida is derived from a cross of Scholar and Reeder by Montana Agricultural Experiment Station. It has high yields with moderate resistance to leaf and stripe rust. The semi-dwarf variety has kernels that have good milling and baking characteristics.
Alzada was developed by WestBred in Bozeman. It offers competitive yields along with good straw strength and sawfly tolerance. Its high test weight, protein content, and good scores for semolina color and gluten strength contributes to its popularity among growers.
AC Metcalf as the top malting barley variety, with 31.1 percent of the 1.090 million acres planted in Montana in 2022. The variety is a two-row malting barley developed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. It has an 8 percent higher yield, and is resistant to loose smut. It is moderately resistant to the spot form of net blotch, surface-borne smuts, a nd common root rot. It has plump kernels with high test weight, but it is susceptible to scald and Septoria.
The complete barley survey is online at https://tinyurl.com/chbeas33. It includes information about the top barley varieties for feed as well as malting.
Funded by the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, the annual variety report is conducted by the National agricultural Statistics Service Mountain regional Office. The information in the survey helps guide breeding programs in choosing varieties to increase farm profitability and end-use marketability of Montana-grown crops.
“The varietal survey provides MSU wheat and barley breeding programs with valuable producer feedback that can be utilized to develop cultivars that will continue to drive international markets toward Montana,” Montana Wheat & Barley Committee Market Development Director Sam Anderson said.