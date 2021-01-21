MSU Extension beef specialists Dr. Megan Van Emon from Fort Keogh-Miles City and Thomas Bass of Boseman will be featured in a free webinar on how stockwater affects animal growth and overall health, as well as practices to protect stockwater at your operation. Montana Salinity Control water specialist Scott Brown will also talk about how to mitigate stockwater salinity issues. Questions are welcome. Register online at www.northernplains.org/stockwater now through Jan. 28 to receive a Zoom link via email to the webinar. This event is presented by Central Montana Resource Council, Northern Plains Resource Council, Montana Farmers Union, and MSU Extension.

