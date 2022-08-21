Winter rye as a cover crop can reduce soil erosion

Winter rye as a cover crop can reduce soil erosion, supplement weed management, utilize excess soil moisture and increase long-term soil productivity.

 NDSU photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A recent study by North Dakota State University researchers at the Carrington Research Extension Center helps farmers determine strategy for growing winter rye as preceding cover crop for dry bean.

“If dry bean is planned for 2023 following this year’s small grain, an excellent cover crop option that will provide benefits when planted this fall and into next spring and early summer is winter (cereal) rye,” says Greg Endres, North Dakota State University Extension cropping systems specialist.



Tags

Load comments