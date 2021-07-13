The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Committee announces that the 2021 YF&R Leadership Conference is slated for Oct. 15-17 in Bozeman. The top-notch agenda for this event will include relevant keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions, agricultural industry tours, networking events and more.
“Whether you’re a young (ages 18-35) producer, an agribusiness professional, student, or someone who is simply supportive of the people who grow our food and fiber, this promises to be an excellent conference,” noted YF&R Committee Chair J.M. Peck. “Our committee is working hard to put together a fantastic agenda, so be sure to mark this on your calendar and plan to attend the third weekend of October.”
Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is proud to continue the tradition of this conference, formerly known as the Young Ag Leadership Conference. The integrity of the content presented, as well as the format and audience, will remain the same and all are welcome to attend.
Keep watching for more details as well as registration information at https://www.facebook.com/MTYFRConference. Find out more about the MFBF YF&R Committee at mfbf.org.