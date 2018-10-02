For the 76th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 7-13. This year’s theme, “Inspire Kids to Do,” is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.
Throughout National 4-H Week, Richland County 4-H will showcase the many ways 4-H inspires kids to do through hands-on learning experiences as well as highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities.
The 10 active 4-H Clubs in Richland County will be celebrating this week by creating displays all throughout the County. These displays will show 4-H members skill, team work and pride of the 4-H program. Be on the look out for these amazing and fun displays.
Richland County 4-H has 199 members and 128 volunteers who work together all year long to follow the 4-H motto which is “To Make the Best Better.” Members in 4-H enroll in projects that engage them in learning about topics that interest them.
The top projects in Richland County 4-H are: Market Beef, Market Hog, Wood Working, Photography and Sewing and Quilting. Projects that are gaining popularity Richland County are: Dog, Cat, Robotics and Shooting Sports.