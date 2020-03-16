RE: MHSA SPRING ACTIVITIES STATUS
The MHSA Executive Board, during a conference call to conduct Association business on Monday morning, took the following action regarding MHSA spring activities:
All MHSA spring activities will be indefinitely suspended until further notice. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals. The Executive Board will reevaluate this situation on April 13th and any additional information regarding spring activities will be provided as it becomes available.
If spring activities are resumed, the practice requirement for sports at that time will be five practices from resumption except for golf which will be the normal two practices required.
Post season formats will be adjusted by conferences as necessary with MHSA approval.
Thank you and if you have any questions please feel free to contact me.
MB/gb
Mark Beckman
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
