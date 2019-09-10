MINNEAPOLIS — The Moorhead-based American Crystal Sugar Company has filed a lawsuit against a Wisconsin software development company in federal court, seeking damages for misleading claims allegedly made by the company about a software package.
The lawsuit filed Aug. 21 in Minneapolis federal court alleges Hartland, Wis.-based Biwer & Associates fraudulently misrepresented its skills and experience while working to pitch a major software overhaul to American Crystal, resulting in damages in excess of $1 million.
The sugar company had been using the same software for its operations since 1992 and started looking for a replacement for its out-of-date system in 2017, according to the lawsuit. In January 2019, the company entered an agreement with Biwer to start implementing the software. Work on the software would cost an estimated $895,000 plus an additional $500,000 “enterprise licensing fee.”
The lawsuit alleges that Biwer failed to achieve a single milestone in the development and implementation process, breaching its agreement with American Crystal and revealing that it had misrepresented its abilities to obtain the contract.
Accusing Biwer of breaching its contract and negligently and fraudulently representing its abilities, American Crystal seeks to recuperate the roughly $748,000 in fees it paid to Biwer, plus attorneys fees and additional yet-to-be-determined compensatory damages.
In a statement Thursday, Aug. 29, Biwer president Bob Biwer Jr. disputed the claims made by American Crystal.
Biwer said his company has 20 years of experience with the type of software it was contracted to implement and that the suit brought by American Crystal is the first time his company has been accused of failing to fulfill a contract in its nearly 40-year history.