American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall will headline the 100th Montana Farm Bureau Convention. Duvall plans to attend the entire convention, allowing him time to network with members, provide updates on national ag issues and motivate and inspire members to lead Farm Bureau into the next 100 years. American Farm Bureau Federation is celebrating its centennial this year, having been founded in 1919 as well. The 100th MFBF Annual Convention will be held November 11-14 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.
“A hearty congratulations to Montana Farm Bureau on 100 years of serving agriculture across your great state,” said Duvall. “I’m looking forward to joining you to celebrate this historic milestone. Across our Farm Bureau family, we are excited for the next century of our great organization. Agriculture has a bright future, thanks to the hard work and commitment of generations of Farm Bureau members and leaders.”
Other keynote speakers include Tuesday morning’s motivational speaker Duane Martinz, with Success in the Long Run. Martinz’s philosophy is that life is a gift to be enjoyed, not a sentence to serve. Tuesday’s lunch speaker, Bruce Vincent, is no stranger to Farm Bureau. The third- generation logger will share his insight that the future of agriculture is going to be defined and defended by visionary leadership. Wednesday’s keynote lunch speaker is Mary Heffernan who has a success story to tell about her successful “Five Marys” direct-to-consumer ranching operation.
Workshops include success in hiring employees, mental wellness in rural communities, family business succession, rural broadband, using social media to find profit in your business and personal leadership.
Wednesday evening’s Centennial Gala will be off-site at the Swift River Ranch, a celebration of 100 years of Farm Bureau. Duvall will be the featured speaker as he shares his stories and beliefs in Farm Bureau and American agriculture.
Other events include the MFBF board elections, committee meetings, trade show, MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet and the resolutions session where voting delegates from 30 county Farm Bureaus across the state meet to discuss and vote on what will become MFBF policy for 2020.
For more information and to register, visit www.mfbf.org or call 406-587-3153.