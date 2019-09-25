This year marks the 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps national service. President Clinton swore-in the first class of 20,000 members on Sept. 12, 1994. Twenty-five years later, more than 1 million Americans have served across the country, providing more than 1.5 billion hours of service and earning more than $3.6 billion in Eli Segal Education Awards.
“On the 25th Anniversary of AmeriCorps, we celebrate the tens of thousands of members in Montana who have dedicated millions of hours of service over the years to unite and support our local communities,” Governor Bullock said. “There’s no doubt that AmeriCorps members have made and will continue to make a lasting difference to those in need while strengthening our tradition of giving back in Montana.”
Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 10,000 Montana residents have served 9.9 million hours and received more than $23.8 million in Eli Segal Education Awards. Montana was recently recognized as 6th in the nation for producing AmeriCorps members by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that supports AmeriCorps and other national service programs.
Members mentor youth, increase community awareness, and help first generation college students access higher education. They create capacity and resources in nonprofits, charitable organizations, and state agencies. Service members also restore our state’s at-risk ecosystems, promote sustainability and energy conservation, and protect public lands. Last year 821 AmeriCorps members served Montana.
Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through more than 21,000 schools, nonprofits and community and faith-based organizations at more than 25,000 locations across the country. While serving others, AmeriCorps members expand opportunity for themselves - gaining skills, experience, and education support to jumpstart their careers.
To see all AmeriCorps programs in Montana visit here, or search on my.americorps.gov and select Montana. For any questions about AmeriCorps, contact us at serve@mt.gov.