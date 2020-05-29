One man is dead and four are reported injured after an Amtrak train collided with a tractor in Roosevelt County. The train wreck occurred on Highway 2 at mile marker 653 on Friday, May 29.
According to a press release from the Roosevelt County Local Emergency Planning Committee, an Amtrak train with 10 cars derailed when a man driving a John Deere sprayer tractor attempted to cross the railroad tracks.
Those injured were taken to Culbertson High School to assess their injuries.
The man operating the tractor was pronounced deceased.
According to Roosevelt County dispatch, train traffic has halted on the line. Authorities recommend avoiding the 6th Avenue Bainville crossing and using an alternate route.