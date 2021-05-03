While most area residents spent the the weekend outdoors enjoying springlike weather, area firefighters spent their weekend battling a large blaze in northern Richland County.
The Charlie Creek fire started on Friday at around 1 p.m. on the north side of the Missouri River just south of Brockton in the Cottonwood River bottom and quickly spread south, crossing into Richland County. The fire moved into the Charlie Crek drainage between CR 316 and CR 321.
Crews not only battled the fire on Saturday but weather as well with temperatures in the mid-80s and winds up to 30 mph.
Multiple resources from both Roosevelt and Richland counties, oil field workers and residents responded to the blaze.
Firefighters continued to fight the fire into the night as it continued to burn along the river and crossing the river at some locations. Late Friday night firefighters believed the Charlie Creek fire was starting to be contained but found new life on Saturday morning, aided once again by temperatures reaching the mid-80s and steady winds.
The fire jumped CR 321 briefly but residents contained the blaze to a small area at that location until Sidney’s big grass fire unit arrived to help.
The fire was finally brought under control around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.