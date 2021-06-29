Montana students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. NDSU awarded 1,820 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Please include all area students in your news publications.
Jenna Rachelle Bieber of Fairview has earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Science, Karley Johren Lantz of Sidney has earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and Chelsey Nichole Metcalf, also of Sidney, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.