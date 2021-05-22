February 16Logan Saige Krauser, 19, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on an information warrant.
May 2Brianne Elizabeth Kleiss, 31, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct (physical contact), resisting arrest, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
May 5David Andrew Mello, 57, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
Bobby Joseph Whalen, 38, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and failure to appear.
May 6Tyler Lee Graham, 41, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
May 7Manuel Trevino Jr, 29, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway, driving without a valid driver’s license, aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and probable cause.
Robert Golden Stovern, 52, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Bradly Jordan Fourstar, 29, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal mischief (less than $1,500), disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and probable cause.
May 9Thus Alexander Olsen, 26, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway and driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense).
May 12Shiloh Allen Jung, 27, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of drugs (first offense) and probable cause.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
May 14Jared Mackenzy Harper, 21, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Buckingham James Olmsted Jr, 36, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County and probable cause.
Alayna Faith Fox, 36, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
May 15Jeremiah Brian Johnston, 32, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct (physical contact).
Stephanie Nicole Montgomery, 35, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with assault on a minor, partner/family member assault, causing bodily injury to a partner/family member and probable cause.