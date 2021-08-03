A Sidney resident has shared a video of someone entering his house on 4th Street SE on July 29 at around 10:24 p.m. in an attempted burglary.
According to the resident who was working out of town, the subject, described as a male in his 40s with black hair, entered the residence through the back door and went through his wife’s purse.
The wife and three children were sleeping in the house.
One of the children woke up and went to get a drink of water, scaring the thief off.
According to Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft, the incident is being investigated as a criminal trespass due to a number of factors.
“This is not considered a “break-in” as there was no forced entry and it does not qualify as a burglary as no other offense was committed while inside. This is being investigated as criminal trespass to property” said Kraft.
Information provide by Kraft corresponded to what was provided by the victim.
On 7/29/21 at 2246 hours, the Sidney Police Department responded to a residence on the 200 block of 4th St. SE of a report that an unknown male had entered the residence. According to the complainant, an older white, male, 6’, dark hair had entered the rear of the residence and was seen by another resident standing in the entryway to the kitchen just inside the back door. The male fled once seen by the other resident and the complainant stated that nothing was missing or damaged.
No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation.
According to Kraft, the department has responded to a number of “burglary” complaints so far in 2021.
“In 2021, the Sidney Police Department has investigated about half a dozen “burglary” complaints and several trespass to property complaints, however, none of those cases had similar MO’s and nothing has occurred recently. Few of our cases actually involve a truly unknown person unlawfully entering a premises, as oftentimes the offender is known by the victim or there is some type of connection and most of our trespass complaints involve persons being trespassed from a business.”
Kraft also urged residents to be alert and keep their property secured. “As always, we urge citizens to protect themselves by locking their doors, both at home and with their vehicles, as most cases of this nature are crimes of opportunity,” said Kraft.
The video may be viewed on our Facebook page at https://fb.watch/74rQcUIEkC/