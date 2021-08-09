If Montana voters approve a Referendum on HB273 (Rep. Skees’ attempt to expedite nuclear development in Montana), the 1978 Nuclear Vote Initiative will once more be Montana law.
The referendum asks Montana voters to repeal HB273 for five reasons:
In 1978, Montana voters approved Initiative-80, “Nuclear Vote” by 65% to 35%.
I-80 authorized a statewide election to approve or reject nuclear power facilities that generated 50 megawatts of electricity or more and had received certification via Montana’s Major Facility Siting Act.
I-80 contained strict owner liability and safety requirements.
For 43 years, Montana voters had the right to approve or reject large nuclear power facilities prior to construction.
HB273 repealed I-80 with an immediate effective date. Sections repealed: 75-20-1201 through 1205 MCA and Sections amended: 75-1-207, 75-2-103, 75-5-103, 75-20-104, 75-20-201, MCA.
Status: SOS referral to Attorney General for legal sufficiency review. The Attorney General has changed the ballot statement to read:
"IR-xxx repeals House Bill (HB) 273 passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. HB 273 amended the definition of an “energy development project” to include a nuclear facility and eliminated the certificate requirement that a nuclear facility be approved by a majority of voters in a statewide election. HB 273 further amended existing law by applying uniform rules to nuclear facilities and other major facilities and eliminating the requirements imposed on only nuclear facilities under prior law. IR-xxx would repeal HB 273, thereby removing nuclear facilities from the definition of an “energy development project,” reinstating the requirement that a majority of the voters approve a certificate before a person can construct or operate a nuclear facility, and reinstating the requirements imposed on only nuclear facilities."
The Attorney General is requesting comments on Proposed Ballot Issue No. 7. Send comments by August 10, 2021 to Hannah E. Tokerud, Assistant Attorney General by calling 406-444-2026 or emailing Hannah.Tokerud@mt.gov