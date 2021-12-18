Glendive Medical Center (GMC) has announced that Audrey Kerr, PA-C, will join Family Medicine in Gabert Clinic beginning Dec. 20, 2021. She will provide comprehensive care for all ages.
“I have been employed at Glendive Medical Center for eleven years,” said Audrey, “I have worked in the Emergency Department and in the past few years, have worked in Urgent Care as well. I am looking forward to moving to Family Medicine as it provides an opportunity for me to build relationships with my patients and provide whole wellness care.”
Audrey has always known she would have a career in medicine. She attended the University of Montana where she received her undergraduate degree in Human Biological Sciences. Shen then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center where she obtained her Master of Physician Assistant Studies and recently, she has been pursuing her Doctorate of the Medical Sciences at Rocky Mountain College.
As a life-long learner, Audrey believes in continuing education and advancing her knowledge in healthcare. The focus of her current studies is rural healthcare and addressing the current state and how to provide more opportunities to patients in our region.
“We are very fortunate to have Audrey join Family Medicine at Gabert Clinic,” Parker Powell, CEO, said. “She is well-established in Glendive and we know she will be a perfect fit for our patients and families as a lifelong care provider.”
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana, providing 24-hour emergency care and a full array of medical and surgical services. In addition, GMC operates two nursing homes with 120 total skilled beds—Extended Care (36 beds), Behavioral Health (4 beds), and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (80 beds)—Gabert Clinic and Pharmacy and The Heritage (Assisted Living 13-Units). Call 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.