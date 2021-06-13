Missoula Pre-release Center resident Luis Enrique Zayas, failed to be at his designated place for community service on June 11, 2021 at 1020 hours, and failed to return to the Pre-release Center at his designated time 1330 hours. He was last seen at approximately 1000 hours on June 11, 2021 at the Missoula Pre-Release Center. Mr. Zayas is a 37-year-old Hispanic, male with medium build. He weighs approximately 150 lbs. and is 5’5” tall. He has 13 Tattoos - Left Upper: CROSS W/ RIBBON SAYING "RP&AD," MOON, "DA LORDS ANGELS," BIRD; Right Arm-Upper: "FASOX" EYEBALLS RIPPING THROUGH SKIN; Back: "FACELESS;" Chest: "DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR;" Left Forearm TWEETY BIRD with "AZARIAH;" Left Hand: "NYC;" "LYDIA;" Right Hand: "MELANIE;" Neck: "NEW YORK CITY;" Left Wrist: "MARISSA D2.”
Zayas has a felony conviction out of Lewis and Clark County and is serving a 20-year with five years suspended MSP sentence for Aggravated Assault. Anyone having information about this individual should contact their local law enforcement. Because of the walk-away from the Pre-release Center, a warrant for Felony Escape has been issued for Luiz Enrique Zayas’s arrest.