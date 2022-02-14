After a plethora of backlash from every side, the IRS has announced it will transition away from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts. The transition will occur over the coming weeks in order to prevent large disruptions to taxpayers during filing season.
Both Senators from Montana railed against the move by the IRS.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) said, “This was a terrible and invasive idea from the get-go that would’ve put taxpayers’ privacy and identities at risk. Montanans shouldn’t have to provide biometric data to access their own tax info. Glad the IRS listened to my concerns & backed down from this absurd plan.”
U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said, “This was a bad idea from the beginning and I’m being very generous when I say ‘bad idea. The IRS has absolutely no business requiring facial recognition software on anything, but especially not when it comes to allowing Montana taxpayers to access services. This is the kind of garbage that drives me crazy, and I will be holding the IRS’s feet to the fire to make sure they follow through on their commitment to drop the required use of facial recognition data.”
ID.me, the company responsible for the technology had identified users by asking them to take a selfie and matching it to a photo document, like a driver’s license. If that step failed, some users could confirm their identity through video chat.
According to a release by the private company, users who have already registered will be allowed to delete their selfies. ID.me stated it will allow anyone who created an account to delete their selfies starting March 1 and that it was allowing government agencies using the service to skip the selfie step altogether.
In a statement issued by the IRS, the agency said it would go in another direction for authentication. The release stated, “During the transition, the IRS will quickly develop and bring online an additional authentication process that does not involve facial recognition. The IRS will also continue to work with its cross-government partners to develop authentication methods that protect taxpayer data and ensure broad access to online tools.”
“The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition.”
The release also assured the public their ability to file a return will not be hindered by the change. According to the release, “The transition announced today does not interfere with the taxpayer’s ability to file their return or pay taxes owed. During this period, the IRS will continue to accept tax filings, and it has no other impact on the current tax season. People should continue to file their taxes as they normally would.”