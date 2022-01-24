The Department of the Interior has announced implementation an interagency initiative implementing a national version of North Dakota’s Bakken Restart Program.
North Dakota used $66 million in CARES Act funding, as well as another $6 million allocated by the state legislature, and used it to not only keep oil and gas workers employed, but plug and reclaim its abandoned or orphaned wells. A second round of funding, meanwhile, was used to complete new wells, to extend the employment opportunities in the oil and gas sector in the state, while also keeping the production that feeds state revenue going.
North Dakota’s program supported more than 3,300 jobs at the time, plugging and reclaiming around 316 wells and completing 80 DUC wells for a total of 203,000 man hours.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill included $4.7 billion for a national version of that program, which was based on Sen. Kevin Cramer’s REGROW Act. The bill also required Department of the Interior to formally establish the program within 60 days of the bipartisan infrastructure becoming law.
Department of the Interior has signed a memorandum of understanding between it and the Departments of Agriculture, Energy, the EPA and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, which will establish a framework for the program.
“I have seen firsthand how the orphaned oil and gas wells left behind by extractive industries lead to hazardous pollution, water contamination, and safety hazards for our communities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is poised to make critical investments to help clean up this legacy pollution – and it will take an all-of-government approach to implement the program,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “I am proud to join our sister agencies in this effort, which will help advance the Administration’s goals of environmental justice by helping historically marginalized communities address the long-lasting effects of legacy pollution.”
Harland said nearly every state that has documented orphaned wells has submitted their Notice of Intent to apply for grants through the program. Department of the Interior plans to roll out detailed application guidance, as well as the funds each of those states will qualify for, soon.
North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, who was the architect of North Daktoa’s Bakken Restart Program, recently held a press conference reviewing what the program achieved in the state. Speakers included Kathy Neset, with Neset Consulting in Tioga, who said the program came along in the nick of time for the oil and gas industry, at a real low point for the sector.
“It’s important that we go back and take ourselves back to where and when this was happening in the spring and summer of 2020 and how difficult that was, you know,” Neset said. “The wells were shut in, gas plants were scaled back. People drilling stopped. Oil was at a negative number, the price of crude oil. This industry, in the state, the nation and the world, was just at an absolute standstill.”
The rapidity of the program was an enormous help, Neset added.
“I learned through the Federal Reserve Bank work, there in Minneapolis Fed, that the important thing was that these dollars got out quickly, and to the people who needed them,” she said. “Lynn, when you were talking about the workers, 3,300 plus jobs out there, but I also want to remember and remind everyone that behind each one of those works, there’s a family, there’s a spouse, there’s children, there is extended family who are all benefitting by this. So, I think the impact of these CARES Act dollars in the scheme of things is much broader and greater than what we’re actually putting numbers to.”
Helms said 26 states have so far sought funding from the REGROW provision in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, North Dakota among them.
The state still has about 94 additional orphaned and abandoned wells that need to be plugged and reclaimed, and the state is still working to reclaim 119 sites.
“So there is a lot of work to be done over the next four or five years under the IGA as we call it, or the Infrastructure, investment and Jobs Act, and North Dakota will be an active participant in that,” Helms said.
Some of the sites have financial assurances in place, and those are being utilized first, Helms added.
“We have already taken $4.7 million in bonds and applied that to the plugging and reclamation program in a ditto to the CARES Act Funds, so we’ve got all the process in place,” Helms said.
Helms said the national program will use essentially the same process North Dakota used, and is expected to plug between 100 to 150,000 orphan wells nationwide.
“Our problem is a relatively small number,” Helms said. “Maybe that is why we were so successful in inventing the program. But what you see in the federal program is what you got in North Dakota in 2020 and 2021. So we’re just so grateful for these great North Dakota people who took this bull by the horns when we rolled this CARES Act protect out and got all the MSAs got all th subcontractors, got all the people on the payroll and made this thing work in a very short timeframe. It just really shows the North Dakota pride and the work ethic and the caring that our local employers have for their employees.”
It was not a simple logistical feat particularly given the short time frames, Helms added.
Plugging a well takes 23 different job types and takes about 64 individuals at any given well site at various times during the plugging operation for between 7 to 10 days. Reclamation, meanwhile, takes 37 different people in 12 different job types, and is a much longer process.
Reclamation is a two-phase process in which all the old production equipment is flushed out to ensure any potential contamination is eliminated. After that, reclamation can take place with removal of surface-contamination and then new topsoil and revegetation. The second phase may take anywhere from months to years to complete.
The Division of Oil and Gas plans to have a section on its west for plugging and reclamation work as a result of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act in the coming days. Helms said North Dakota should know by the end of January how much funding will be available to the state, and then it will have to apply for that funding by May.
“We’ll be posting that documentation as we go along,” he said. “As well as tracking for you the wells and the sites as they’re plugged and reclaimed.”