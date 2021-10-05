Merchants Bank in Fairview is reaching another milestone and the staff is preparing to celebrate with an open house in early October.
In celebration of a decade of service to the Fairview area, an open house is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop by to visit with the friendly staff and enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The bank in Fairview has been a staple of the community since 1941. Over the years the name has changed from Fairview Bank to Montana Bank of Fairview, then to First Security Bank – West and currently Merchants Bank.
Merchants Bank acquired the Fairview Branch on Oct. 14, 2011 and has been serving Fairview and the surrounding communities ever since.
Merchants Bank was founded by John A. Davis of Kalispell, Montana; Henry Erickson and W.D. McClintock of Towner, North Dakota. The first branch was placed in Rugby, North Dakota on Aug. 4, 1897. McClintock was also the Bank’s first cashier.
The Bank has a strong and proud history. Bank failures were common during the depression, however, Merchants Bank pulled through without failure. It’s still family owned as the descendants of W.D. McClintock continue to own Merchants Bank to this day. Merchants Bank employs a total of 27 employees at four North Dakota locations — Rugby, Towner, Granville and Upham and one Montana location in Fairview.
The staff in Fairview comes with many years of banking experience. Branch President Wade George came to Merchants Bank in 2020 having been in banking for 25 years. A familiar face for 32 years, Vice President Janet Duda started with the bank in 1989. With Janet seeing retirement in the near future, Jeremy D. Krieger has taken over the role of Branch Operations. He brings 15 years of banking experience and started Merchants Bank in 2019. With over 12 years of experience, Kristi Sten started in 2017 and handles the loan processing for the branch. Starting this year, the two newest staff members to bank are Taylore Drane and Kayla Watts. Both are customer service representatives and are happy to help with customers’ day-to-day banking needs.