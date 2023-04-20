The Sidney Police Department has a complaint form if someone is having trouble with a barking dog in their neighborhood.
Called a barking dog incident log, this form allows the complainant of a barking dog to provide the date, start and stop time of the barking, description of the dog and additional evidence such as video, audio or eyewitness.
Prior to joining the Sidney Police Department, Police Chief Mark Kraft worked 18 months as an animal control officer in Billings.
“With a little insight, I created this incident log,” he said.
“These kinds of cases are notoriously hard to enforce because oftentimes a barking dog complaint is a little lower on the priority list than many of the other calls that we deal with,” Kraft said. ”It is hard for the police to investigate it because we would need to observe it. We can’t dedicate that much time for police officers to sit around listening to barking dogs.”
But, the incidence log gives the complaining party an understanding of what the police department needs.
“We understand the annoyance continuous barking can cause, but we can’t be here all the time to document it. If the complainant can do some documentation, that makes the case so much stronger when we issue a citation to a dog owner,” Kraft said.
It is not just the officer making the statement, said Kraft. It is the complaining party gathering the evidence.
“That carries a lot more weight in court than just officers saying they heard the dog barking,” he said.
Ten percent of police department calls are animal related - dog at large, barking dog, dog bites, wildlife etc. and the courts could issue a fine to the dog owner as a stern warning that this isn’t acceptable.
“Don’t be afraid to talk to your neighbor,” Kraft said. “If you can go about it civilly, you get more traction without police involvement.”