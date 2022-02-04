The updated 2022 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average.
“Despite January’s runoff being slightly above average, we expect 2022 runoff to remain below average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier-than-normal.”
January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.9 million acre-feet, 111% of average. Runoff was near-average due to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper Basin. Precipitation in January was below normal for most of the upper basin except for central North Dakota, which saw above-normal precipitation.
The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.7 MAF, 84% of average remaining unchanged from January’s forecast. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
Gavins Point Dam releases will be maintained at the winter release rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second but will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below Gavins Point .
Weather and river conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the winter months and adjustments will be made to System releases to help mitigate effects from the weather.
“The Corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply. There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs. Access to the water is the facility owner/operator’s responsibility. The System has enough water to serve all Congressionally authorized purposes including flood control, navigation, and water supply during 2022,” Remus added.
Basin and river conditions continue to be monitored, including plains and mountain snow accumulation, and System regulation will be adjusted based on the most up-to-date information. The river ice report is available at: http://go.usa.gov/xARQc.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below-average rates. The Jan. 31 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 87% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 86% of average. By Feb. 1, about 60% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15. The mountain snowpack graphics can be viewed at: http://go.usa.gov/xARQC. Currently, plains snowpack in the upper Basin is very light.
The six mainstem power plants generated 618 million kWh of electricity in January. Typical energy generation for January is 715 million kWh. The power plants are expected to generate 9.2 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.