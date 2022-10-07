The Best of Richland County top three finalists in each category have been announced. The finalists are listed below IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER. Winners will be announced starting next Monday.
Accountant Brenner Averett & Co.
Accountant Cory Wheeler
Accountant Smith Lange & Halley
Agriculture Company Agri industries, Inc.
Agriculture Company Horizon Resources
Agriculture Company Paramount Service and Supply- Sidney
Appliance Store Johnson’s Hardware
Appliance Store PATH
Asian Cuisine Asian Gardens
Asian Cuisine Gullivers
Asian Cuisine The Burns Creek Inn
Attorney/Lawyer Charity McLarty
Attorney/Lawyer Lee Armstrong
Attorney/Lawyer Lyle Panasuk
Auto Dealership Action Auto
Auto Dealership Eagle Country Ford
Auto Dealership Gem City Motors
Auto Parts Store NAPA Auto Parts — Sidney Auto Supply LLC
Auto Parts Store O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Parts Store Sidney Carburetor & Electric
Auto Repair Shop 1st Choice Collision Center
Auto Repair Shop Apex Collision Center
Auto Repair Shop Metz Fuel & Service
Auto Salesperson Derrick Netwig
Auto Salesperson Kris Weltikol, Action Auto
Auto Salesperson Marissa Topp at Eagle Country Ford
Bank Teller Chanelle Hayden
Bank Teller Jeremy Krieger
Bank Teller Sandy Kittleson
Bar Cattle-Ac
Bar Ranger Lounge
Bar The Burns Creek Inn
Barber Shop Brads Barbershop LLC
Barber Shop Doug’s Barber Shop
Barber Shop Shear Elegance
Barista Jaden Howerton
Barista Kelly Alvstad
Barista Whitney Van Hook
Bartender Christina Campbell Becker
Bartender Kyle Welnel
Bartender Marcy Johnson
Beer Selection Meadowlark Brewing
Beer Selection Ranger Lounge
Beer Selection The Burns Creek Inn
Boutique Boutique 33
Boutique Meraki Boutique
Boutique MT Bare Cave
Breakfast Sadie’s
Breakfast Sunny’s Family Restaurant
Breakfast The Coffee Stop
Car Detailing Service Kleen Auto Detailing
Car Detailing Service MAK Detailing
Car Detailing Service Shade Suds and Shine
Carpet/Flooring Store Rimrock Cabinet Co
Carpet/Flooring Store Top Gun Floorz
Caterer LeRoy Strasheim
Caterer Ranger Lounge
Caterer The Burns Creek Inn
Cattle Company Albin Land and Livestock
Cattle Company Prewitt & Co
Cattle Company Sidney Livestock Market Center
Chiropractor Fink’s Family Chiropractoric
Chiropractor Ryan Laqua
Cleaning Company DeNardo’s Cleaning Services
Cleaning Company Janna Watson
Cleaning Company Restorx of Montana, Inc.
Coach Bryan McDowell
Coach Erik Seigfreid
Coach Guy melby
Coffee Coffee Stop
Coffee Bittersweet Hide Out & Coffee Shack
Coffee The Rush Espresso
Construction Company Corland Construction
Construction Company Macgrady construction
Construction Company Melby’s Roofing & Construction
Contractor Curtis macgrady Macgrady construction
Contractor K.D. Construction LLC
Contractor Mitch Shirk M&S Builders
Daycare Annies House
Daycare Hand Prints and Heart Prints
Daycare Jitterbug Preschool
Dental Office Fink Dental
Dental Office Healthy smiles
Dental Office Sidney Dental
Dentist Franco Ferrara
Dentist Richard Fink
Dentist Tony Thiessen
Dessert Allison’s Cookie Jar
Dessert Big Sky Cookie Co.
Dessert Mimi’s Kitchen
Dinner/Supper Cattle-Ac
Dinner/Supper Mucho Si 2
Dinner/Supper The Burns Creek Inn
Doctor Dr Tambi
Doctor Dr. Carlos Tevino
Doctor Dr. Chad Pedersen
Drilling Company Wang Pipeline Services Inc.
Electrician Brian Bieber
Electrician Chris Gurney
Electrician Dustin Schultz
Electrician Prairie Electric
Fall Event Demolition Derby
Fall Event Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk
Fall Event The Burns Creek Inn Filthy 5K Fall Edition
Family Practice Office Allcheck Medical Clinic
Family Practice Office Mondak Family Clinic
Farmer Bell Farms
Farmer Dynneson
Farmer Triple c farms
Fast Food Footers
Fast Food Gullivers
Fast Food Mucho Si 2
Financial Institution Richland Federal Credit Union
Financial Institution Stockman Bank
Financial Institution Yellowstone Bank
Firefighter Jeremy Jensen
Firefighter John Seitz
Firefighter Tony Hanson
Fitness Center/Gym Anytime Fitness
Fitness Center/Gym Fit Kup Kake, Kimberly Kauffman
Fitness Center/Gym Healthworks
Florist Jorden Graves
Florist Josie Wyman
Florist Marci Sondeno
Gas Station/Convenience Store Metz Fuel & Service
Gas Station/Convenience Store Miller’s Corner
Gas Station/Convenience Store Town pump
Grocery Store IGA
Grocery Store Reynolds Market
Grocery Store SUPERVALU
Hair Salon Blend
Hair Salon Boutique 33
Hair Salon Central Hair’em
Hair Stylist/Barber Brittany Andreasen
Hair Stylist/Barber Felicia Popescu
Hair Stylist/Barber Sheri Madison
Happy Hour Cattle-Ac
Happy Hour Ranger Lounge
Happy Hour The Burns Creek Inn
Health Practitioner Esprit Health Clinic: Michelle Frank, APRN, CNP
Health Practitioner Jacquelyn Free
Health Practitioner Joshua Deschaine
Home Builder/Remodeler A to Z Construction, Sidney
Home Builder/Remodeler Curtis macgrady Macgrady construction
Home Builder/Remodeler Kevin Brost at Brost Construction
Home Good Store BOSS Office & Computer Products
Home Good Store Johnson’s Hardware
Home Good Store MT Bare Cave
Hospital/Urgent Care Sidney Health Center
Hotel/Motel Best Western Inn
Hotel/Motel Holiday Inn Express
Hotel/Motel Mainstay Suites
Insurance Agent Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency
Insurance Agent Brynn Salsbury
Insurance Agent John Seitz of Seitz Insurance Agency
Landscape/Lawn Service Fred and DeeAnn Sifuentes
Landscape/Lawn Service Kunda’s Scenic Landscapes
Landscape/Lawn Service Melby’s Creative Curbs
Large Company (>50 Employees) Continental Resources Inc
Large Company (>50 Employees) Oneok
Large Company (>50 Employees) Sidney Health Center
Law Enforcement Officer Bob Burnison
Law Enforcement Officer Braxton Larson
Law Enforcement Officer Travis Rosaaen
Liquor Store Gold Rush
Liquor Store Sidney Liquor Store
Liquor Store Town Pump Food Store
Loan Officer Cheryl VanEvery
Loan Officer Janet Sergent
Loan Officer Morgan Taylor
Local Artist Afton Ray Rossol
Local Artist Darren Sult
Local Artist Rhonda Rupp
Local Volunteer Amanda Seigfreid
Local Volunteer Katie Dasinger
Local Volunteer Nick Kallem
Locally Owned Business Allison’s Cookie Jar
Locally Owned Business Misty The Groomer
Locally Owned Business The Burns Creek Inn
Massage Therapist Jennifer Sult
Massage Therapist Michelle Hernandez
Massage Therapist Morgan Larson
Massage Therapist Srining Tyastuti
Mechanic Jim MetZ
Mechanic Mike Folstad
Mechanic Zach Johnson
Nail Salon Blend
Nail Salon Central Hair’em
Nail Salon Rebelle nails.
Nail Technician Briana MacGrady
Nail Technician Brittany Andreasen
Nail Technician Brook Judd
New Business Alison’s Cookie Jar
New Business Page Turners
New Business The Burns Creek Inn
Non Profit Organization ABATE of MT, Lone Tree Chapter
Non Profit Organization Boys & Girls Club of Richland
Non Profit Organization Martha’s Place — Hospice House
Nurse Johnny Bennett
Nurse Kay Hatter
Nurse Yvette Lien
Oil & Gas Company Continental Resources
Oil & Gas Company Kraken Oil and Gas
Oil & Gas Company Oneok
Overall Customer Service Misty The Groomer
Overall Customer Service Stockman Bank
Overall Customer Service The Burns Creek Inn
Personal Trainer Danielle Diede
Personal Trainer Kennedi Wyman
Personal Trainer Kimberly Kauffman
Pet Care Misty The Groomer
Pet Care Pampered K9 & Feline
Pet Care Sittin’ Pretty
Pet Groomer Meagan dunn
Pet Groomer Misty The Groomer
Pet Groomer Pampered k9 and feline
Pharmacy Clinic Pharmacy
Pharmacy White Drug Pharmacy
Photographer Dawn Marie photography
Photographer Jordyn Melby
Photographer Judd Burman
Pipeline Company Double H
Pipeline Company Plains Pipeline
Pipeline Company Wang Pipeline Services Inc.
Pizza Domino’s Pizza
Pizza Pizza House
Pizza Powder Keg
Place to Watch Big Game Ranger Lounge
Place to Watch Big Game The Burns Creek Inn
Place to Watch Big Game Winners pub
Plumber Agri Industries
Plumber Olson Plumbing
Plumber Troy Friend, Plumb-Rite
Public Service Official Judge Ray Trumpower
Public Service Official Kale Rasmussen
Public Service Official Travis Rosanne
Public Service Official Ty Stinson
Rancher Shane Gorder
Rancher Steve Vitt
Rancher Winter Ranch
Real Estate Agent Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency
Real Estate Agent Keziah Baisch
Real Estate Agent Stasia creek
Restaurant Overall Cattle-Ac
Restaurant Overall Mucho Si 2
Restaurant Overall The Burns Creek Inn
Safety Company All That Safety
Small Company (;50 Employees) 1st Choice Collision Center
Small Company (;50 Employees) Footers
Small Company (;50 Employees) The Burns Creek Inn
Spring Event Class 2C basketball
Spring Event Sidney Lions Family Fun Trap Shoot
Spring Event The Burns Creek Inn Filthy 5K
Summer Event 911 HERO Run, Lone Tree Chapter, ABATE of MT
Summer Event Richland County Fair & Rodeo
Summer Event The Burns Creek Inn Savage Summer Soirée
Tire Shop Eagle Country Ford
Tire Shop Lees Tire
Tire Shop Western Tire
Trucking Company Trust T Trucking, Inc.
Trucking Company Verschoot Enterprise
Trucking Company Wildcat Trucking LLC — Office
Unique Business Lucy’s Bloomers Garden Center
Unique Business Misty the Groomer
Unique Business Page Turners Bookstore
Waiter/Waitress Christina Campbell Becker
Waiter/Waitress Greg Qunell
Waiter/Waitress Jennifer wells
Wellness Office Esprit Health Clinic & MediSpa
Wellness Office The Wellness Way
Wine Selection Rodiron Grill
Wine Selection South 40 Restaurant, Lounge & Casino
Wine Selection The Burns Creek Inn
Winter Event 2-C basketball tourney
Winter Event Parade of Lights
Winter Event Silver Bells/Lighting of the Bridge Fairview