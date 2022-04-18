Good Friday seems to be the sweet spot for announcements that the Biden administration hopes everyone, environmentalists and oil and gas advocates alike, will miss.
The latest such announcement, that the Biden administration will be resuming onshore oil and gas lease sales, is one unlikely to please either side of the debate over the federal oil and gas leasing program.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland released the announcement at 4:02 p.m. EDT on Good Friday — after most everyone who might have had something to say about it has gone home for a holiday weekend.
In her statement, Haaland noted the injunction issued by the Western District of Louisiana against the federal moratorium on oil and gas leases and said the Department is taking steps to comply with the court’s order with the “balanced approach,” outlined in the agency’s November 2021 report on the federal oil and gas leasing program.
The BLM will be posting notices for what it says are significantly reformed public lease sales that prioritize the interest of Americans in public lands, and addresses deficiencies in the leasing program.
“How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation. For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” Haaland said. “Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations.”
The upcoming oil and gas lease sales will reflect a strategic approach, including many of the recommendations from that November 2021 report, Haaland added, including a royalty rate increase to 18.75 percent, GHG emissions analysis, ensuring tribal consultation and broad community input.
The sales will also focus leasing on “parcels near existing development and infrastructure, such as gathering lines that can help reduce venting and flaring, and will help conserve the resilience of intact public lands and functioning ecosystems,” according to the media release. “The BLM has prioritized avoiding important wildlife habitat and migration corridors and sensitive cultural areas.”
The final sale notice will offer 173 parcels on roughly 144,000 acres in several states including North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. This reflects an 80 percent reduction from the acreage that was originally nominated.
With the announcement coming on Good Friday, most lawmakers were unavailable for comment but Sen. John Barasso of Wyoming sent the Williston Herald this statement:
“After begging American oil and natural gas companies for months to produce more, the Biden administration is still doing all it can to restrict leasing on federal lands,” Barrasso said. “First it was an illegal moratorium imposed at the start of his presidency. Now it’s this proposal to dramatically increase the cost of onshore leases while cutting the acres offered for lease by 80 percent. The president claims he’s doing nothing to limit domestic production, but once again his administration is making American energy more expensive and harder to produce.”
All of the MonDak’s Congressional delegation, including Montana’s Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, have been pressing the Biden administration to resume North Dakota and Montana’s stalled lease sales for the sake of energy security and to help ease inflation, and those who were able to provide a last-minute statement were not happy with the reduction in land area.
“It’s about time the Biden Administration took this small first step opened up federal lands to oil and gas development as it’s mandated in statute, but this action alone won’t solve anything,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “Their rhetoric, nominees, and nearly every federal agency are working to choke off funding and regulate fossil fuels out of existence. Just look at the announcement itself: far less acreage is up for auction and the royalty rate is hiked. Now they need to approve all applications for permits to drill providing jobs America’s workers and creating American energy.”
Sen. John Hoeven said the way the resumption is structured is just more bad energy policy from the Biden administration.
“We need to produce more energy here at home to reduce inflation and help our allies," he said. "We will continue pushing the administration to take the handcuffs off American energy producers to unleash the full potential of our abundant taxpayer-owned energy reserves.”
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines was also critical.
“It seems Biden hasn’t learned anything over the last few months about the importance of energy security, and Montana families will continue to pay the price,” he said. “Biden needs to wake up, stop appeasing the far-Left green wokers and unleash American energy.”
Gov. Doug Burgum called it a “baby step.”
“While we appreciate the Biden administration finally meeting its legal obligation to auction oil leases on federal land, now is not the time for baby steps,” he said. “Instead of leasing only a fraction of the available acres and disincentivizing drilling by charging higher royalties to pay for federal largesse, the administration should remove roadblocks and fully unleash U.S. energy production.”
Of course, the action didn’t please many environmental groups either.
Western Environmental Law Center was among groups taking Biden to task.
“We have heard a lot of rhetoric from President Biden and his administration about the need to take action on climate,” said Kyle Tisdel, climate and energy program director with the Western Environmental Law Center. “But not only is the administration not doing everything it could — it is not really doing anything. Climate action was a pillar of President Biden’s campaign, and his promises on this existential issue were a major reason the public elected him. Achieving results on climate is not a matter of domestic politics. It’s life and death.”
The release from WELC goes on to note that the Biden administration has actually approved more oil and gas leasing permits in 2021 than President Donald Trump did in his first year of office as president, based on a report by the Center for Biological Diversity.
Their release also included about a dozen statements from other environmental groups upset with the Biden administration’s decision.