From Chicago to Boston, airport closures are common throughout winter months. On the East Coast, throughout most of the Midwest and in the Beltway, airport closures are routine occurrences because of snowstorms.
Steve Deane, a chief data analyst, congratulated Montana for its number two ranking in a new survey conducted by Stratos Jet Charters Inc. He called it an “amazing achievement” considering Montana’s annual snowfall. The state’s eight regional airports cited by the study are noted for their excellent on-time performance, according to the survey.
“If you’re flying out of Montana, you’ve got an 89 percent chance of leaving on time,” stated Deane, who works for Stratos Jet Charters. “That’s a really big deal, as anyone who travels can attest.”
Airport closures receive significant coverage across mass media these days. Whether it’s due to the ongoing climate change debate or the nuisance of getting stuck inside a brightly lit terminal, airport closures are amplified by the mass media — from broadcast television to the Internet.
The reason is clear. Canceled flights are a hassle for travelers of all stripes. More importantly, flight delays cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars annually in losses.
Although tourists and students are often among the most vocal passengers appearing on TV cameras to complain about canceled flights, the costs to business travelers is even more significant. When a flight is disrupted because of severe weather, it can mean the forfeiture of millions of dollars in lost revenues due to canceled meetings and missed sales calls.
That’s what makes Montana’s ranking in Stratos Jet’s recent survey of regional airports so impressive. Montana placed second out of all 50 states thanks to its quality airports, including Sidney-Richland Regional Airport.
The study, titled “US Airport Rankings & On Time Flight Statistics [2020 Update]” named Montana second best, behind Hawaii, for its impressive airports.
Estimating more than 163,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. in a recent one-year period, the Stratos survey named Montana the highest-performing state for on-time air travel among states with inclimate weather.
Not only did Montana outrank neighboring Idaho, Utah and Washington, but it outperformed states like California and Florida, where mild winters make air travel less burdensome for people who fly frequently for business trips.
The Stratos survey offers lots of interesting data about air travel. In addition to ranking the best and worst states for airports, it reveals the optimum months for flying and the worst days of the week to catch a plane.
Noting that only 0.4% of flights were canceled across Montana’s eight airports during the survey period, Deane said the state’s performance is significantly higher than the 2.4% national average. He applauded Montana for its dedication to local and regional airports.
“Despite the inclement weather in Montana,” Deane said, “their airports ranked surprisingly well. Montana was ranked second-best for state airports, which is no mean achievement considering the weather they have to deal with.”
The study is significant, not only because of Montana’s outstanding performance, but because funding for regional airports is extremely competitive.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Feb. 19, 2020 the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $26.5 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 17 Montana airports. Among them, Sidney-Richland Regional Airport will receive more than $1.2 million to help pay for general repairs, taxiway lighting systems and repairs, and a taxiway extension.
To review the Stratos Jets survey, ranking Montana’s airports number two in the nation, visit: https://www.stratosjets.com/blog/us-airport-rankings/