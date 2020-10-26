The season’s largest beet so far was discovered by two workers on the farm of Steven Pust in Savage, Ferdi Mel and Carl Ludik.
Ludik said he was driving a truck when Mel spotted what the beet. Ludik dug the beet out by hand before the digger got to it.
“So it is actually teamwork,” Ludik said.
The beet weighed 25.75 pounds and is about the size of a beach ball.
Ludik said he’s not sure why the beet got to be so large.
“I guess it’s just one of the better fields,” he said. “Or maybe it’s the fertilizer they put in. I cannot really tell you why. It is just one of the big ones there. Maybe it is because we put our footsteps in the field.”
Ludik is originally from South Africa, where he works on a farm with his father. He has been to America before under a work-visa for agriculture. On that occasion, he was in Texas, working on a corn farm.
“In South Africa, it’s not this cold,” he said. “In Texas, there was some snow, but not that cold as here. I’m getting used to it now, but yes, it is a nice place, and I like it here. Everything is quiet here.”
Ludik said he wasn’t sure if he would be back next season.
“With all the stuff going on in South Africa, it is not good there now,” he said. “I’m worrying about my father now when I’m on the phone with him.”
Ludik said he will have to take it one day at a time before deciding whether to return next year.
Pust, meanwhile, said the beet season went well for him overall from start to finish.
“It started off good, except for a spotty frost in this area that did get a few thousand acres of beets,” he said. “Otherwise the growing season went quite well, although dry, and the harvest was excellent. We had a nice dry harvest, and that part went very well.”
Tonnage was down some, Pust said, which he believes was probably caused by the dry conditions for the season. But this also tends to bring out more sugars, so he’s hoping it will overall wind up a net positive.
“It’s still a very good crop,” he said.
Pust also grows several other crops, including alfalfa and spring dryland wheat.
“My spring wheat on dryland was below average, but irrigated was very good,” he said. “If I could have just moved 5 miles, (dryland yields) would have been better.”
Pust said he has heard similar reports from others in the region.
“If you happened to be where those spotty rains went through, you were definitely blessed,” He said. “But if it happened to be like me — on most of my dryland, I could see the rain, but not feel it.”