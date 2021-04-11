A move initiated by former Governor Steve Bullock last year may soon benefit restaurants and food delivery services, and also make it easier for those ordering food delivery to enjoy a cold one with their meal.
Bullock signed an executive order during the midst of the pandemic last year to allow restaurants to deliver beer and wine with meals and that move may become permanent.
Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, and Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, have co-sponsored Senate Bill 320, which will approve the measure permanently.
“This isn’t meant to be some kind of new beer and wine delivery service,” Boldman said during a House committee hearing on the bill Thursday. “It’s just meant so that mom and pop restaurants, when a lot of folks now are ordering food at home, that they can also go ahead and get beer and wine delivered.”
To underscore Boldman’s statement, the bill requires food purchases to exceed the purchase price of any alcohol ordered.
John Iverson spoke on behalf of the Montana Tavern Association in support of the bill, pointing out that people can already have drinks delivered on resort property.
“This just allows us poor folk to enjoy the same thing that the resorts are enjoying,” Iverson said.
The bill passed out of the Senate 33-17 in March with bipartisan support.