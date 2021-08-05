A Billings man accused of trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution in the community by setting up a commercial sex date for an individual admitted charges today, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Anthony Marcos Chadwell, 27, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. Chadwell faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Judge Watters set sentencing for Dec. 16. Chadwell was detained.
The government alleged in court documents that in 2019, Chadwell became involved in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy and distributed cocaine in Billings and elsewhere. In early 2019, Chadwell was introduced to an individual, identified as Jane Doe 11. At some point Doe 11 began engaging in commercial sex with Chadwell’s assistance. Chadwell used his cellular phone to set up a commercial sex date for Doe 11 at a Billings motel in which Doe 11 engaged in a sex act in exchange for money.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus and Bryan T. Dake are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.