The Bureau of Land Management is exploring utility-scale solar development in Montana as part of a larger White House initiative to use federal land to fight climate change. The agency is seeking input on the feasibility of such projects through the end of February.

The BLM administers more than eight million acres of land in Montana, making it the state’s second-largest federal land manager. More commonly associated with oil and gas leases than solar development, the agency’s January announcement that it’s seeking public input on Montana-based solar projects is reflective of President Joe Biden’s broader climate agenda.



